ART programme approves subnational REDD concepts in Ghana, Vietnam

Published 18:20 on August 12, 2021

The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme announced the approval on Wednesday of two new concepts for subnational deforestation reduction plans in Ghana and Vietnam, with the African country proposing to run its initiative alongside another jurisdictional-scale carbon credit endeavour.