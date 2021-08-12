Asia Pacific > NZ’s Genesis Energy signs long-term geothermal deal

NZ’s Genesis Energy signs long-term geothermal deal

Published 09:16 on August 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:16 on August 12, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

Genesis, one of the biggest emitters covered by the New Zealand ETS, has signed a long-term agreement with Contact Energy on geothermal electricity delivery that will see its NZU demand drop.

Genesis, one of the biggest emitters covered by the New Zealand ETS, has signed a long-term agreement with Contact Energy on geothermal electricity delivery that will see its NZU demand drop.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software