NZ’s Genesis Energy signs long-term geothermal deal

Published 09:16 on August 12, 2021 / Last updated at 09:16 on August 12, 2021

Genesis, one of the biggest emitters covered by the New Zealand ETS, has signed a long-term agreement with Contact Energy on geothermal electricity delivery that will see its NZU demand drop.