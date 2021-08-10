CEZ reports H1 coal output cut amid asset divestments, higher EU climate goals

Published 17:11 on August 10, 2021 / Last updated at 17:11 on August 10, 2021

Czech utility CEZ saw its coal power output further decline in the first half of 2021, as a result of divestment of assets and a “deterioration of medium-term market conditions” following the increase in the EU’s climate ambition and a potential phaseout of Czechia’s coal-fired generation.