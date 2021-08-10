BloombergNEF head carbon analyst leaving to join energy major
Published 16:07 on August 10, 2021 / Last updated at 21:28 on August 10, 2021
The head of European carbon research at BloombergNEF is leaving to join the trading desk of a large energy company, Carbon Pulse has learned.
