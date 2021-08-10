Senior Program Officer, Carbon Markets, Asia Society Policy Institute – Multiple Locations

Asia Society Career Opportunity

Location: New York, DC or Asia Society Global Centers

Position: Senior Program Officer, Carbon Markets (Code 2008) Introduction:

The Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) is a think- and do-tank that tackles major policy challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific in security, prosperity and climate. ASPI’s climate work supports the development and implementation of ambitious and effective climate policies in Asia. Major areas of work include development of emissions trading systems (ETS) in China and across Asia, raising climate ambition and action and supporting achievement of net zero emission goals.

A Senior Program Officer will coordinate and help implement our climate projects that help to shape climate policy in Asia.

The position will support the Director of Asia-Pacific Sustainability. It is a 2-year, grant-funded position, with the potential for extension.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate and draft reports, policy papers, media articles, and other project deliverables on carbon pricing, energy transition, net zero emission goals and other climate policy topics, within quality, time and budget

Conduct desk research on status of emissions trading system development and related policy areas in China and elsewhere in Asia, as well as international best practice.

Develop high quality materials for publication and coordinate their dissemination through various media

Support development and delivery of online and in-person meetings, workshops, seminars and conferences, including all organizational and logistical aspects.

Build and maintain relationships with key project stakeholders at Asian and international levels.

Support development of project concepts and proposals for new

Provide all administrative support and budget tracking for ASPI climate

Engage in other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and experience:

Master’s degree or higher in subject relevant to climate change mitigation

At least three years of relevant professional experience in a government, consulting, research or NGO

Knowledge and experience in greenhouse gas emissions trading systems, national GHG mitigation targets (including net zero goals) and energy transition, and associated policies at national, including Asian, and international levels.

Knowledge of policy development methodologies including cost- benefit analysis, impact assessment, policy implementation and

Experience in developing high quality and impactful written products for policy decision-makers.

Experience with organisation and delivery of events such as workshops, panel discussions, roundtables,

Experience in supporting project management including administrative and financial support to projects.

Skills:

Excellent team working, able to work within multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary teams spread across several countries and time

Strong analytical skills in relevant

Good project management

Excellent oral and written communication

Highly developed interpersonal skills and self-motivation, able to work independently with minimal supervision.

Ability to prioritise, multi-task and work to strict

Excellent attention to

Fluency in English

How to Apply:

Please email (1) cover letter addressing qualifications; (2) resume; and (3) salary requirements to aspijobs@asiasociety.org. These attachments should be PDF or MS Word files.

The email subject line should indicate the job title, code 2008 and your last name.

Only complete applications will be accepted. No phone calls, please. Only those candidates considered for an interview will be contacted. Please regard your resume as having been received unless your email is bounced back.

Asia Society is an equal opportunity employer.