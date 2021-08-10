Project Associate, Natural Climate Solutions and/or Project Manager, Natural Climate Solutions – Charlottesville, Virginia

Posting Date: August 6, 2021

Application Deadline Date: September 17, 2021

Position: Project Associate – Natural Climate Solutions and/or Project Manager – Natural Climate Solutions

Roles and Responsibilities

Climate Investment Partners LLC is seeking a Project Associate and/or Project Manager of Natural Climate Solutions to lead feasibility and project development of nature-based carbon offset projects for the voluntary carbon market. While primarily open to graduates of forestry, forest ecology, or environmental science, this position is open to all applicants who are hard workers with strong analytical abilities, a passion for conservation and who have a great ability to write and edit technical documents. The ideal candidate has a strong background in applied natural sciences and greenhouse gas accounting in natural and managed landscapes.

After an initial onboarding period of one year, the Project Associate and/or Project Manager is expected to perform their work with minimal supervision. The duties and responsibilities of the position will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Implementation and management of climate change mitigation projects in the nature-based solutions space;

Performing carbon project feasibility studies, including analyses of prospective projects against eligibility standards and developing projections of potential offset generation;

Preparing carbon project design documents and supporting analyses, including inventories of carbon stocks and manipulation of GIS datasets, needed to achieve project validation;

Implementing carbon project monitoring plans and developing monitoring reports and supporting documentation needed to achieve project verification;

Serving as a main point of contact with clients, sub-contractors and validation/verification firms; and

Overall responsibility for project deliverables and budget.

The top candidates candidate will have:

Graduate degree in forestry or environmental science;

Two to five year’s experience in forest conservation/climate change mitigation, preferably with experience in project management;

Experience in the development and implementation of forest carbon/GHG emission reductions projects in the voluntary carbon market;

A strong background performing forest based fieldwork, strong forest inventory implementation and analysis skills, and proficient in GIS;

Ability to create high quality written deliverables in English

Excellent project management, analytical, writing, and communication skills;

Experience working in remote/rural areas in developing countries is highly desired; and

Eagerness to travel approximately 10-15% of the time.

This position is ideally located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alternative locations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

About Climate Investment Partners LLC

Climate Investment Partners LLC (CIP) is a startup company, founded in 2021, seeking to expand on the management team’s more than 27 years of experience in the origination and development of nature-based solutions, carbon markets, and the sourcing and brokering of carbon offsets. CIP is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia and works in the natural climate solutions space. CIP seeks to provide carbon finance to local organizations and communities, thus enabling these partners to pursue their goals of forest conservation, ecosystem restoration, climate smart forestry, and regenerative agriculture.

The team has a wide variety of international experience working in more than a dozen countries with various stakeholders to bring conservation finance to rural communities, landowners, private companies, and NGOs. Further, the management team has successfully passed over two dozen validation and verification audits of voluntary carbon projects, and directly oversaw projects resulting in the conservation of more than 500,000 hectares of tropical forest.

CIP is in the process of developing its project portfolio and primarily operates under the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), Climate, Community & Biodiversity Standards (CCBS), and the American Carbon Registry (ACR).

Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume/CV, and past writing samples, to James.Eaton@ClimateInvestmentPartners.com