Investment bank raises EUA forecasts on expectations of “structural shortage”
Published 14:42 on August 10, 2021 / Last updated at 18:25 on August 10, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Analysts at a major investment bank have raised their EUA price forecasts for the period from 2022 through to 2030, citing a “rapidly tightening system leading to structural shortage" of allowances later in the decade.
Analysts at a major investment bank have raised their EUA price forecasts for the period from 2022 through to 2030, citing a “rapidly tightening system leading to structural shortage” of allowances later in the decade.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.