NZ Market: NZUs rise to within touching distance of CCR trigger level

Published 10:49 on August 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:49 on August 10, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances rose to yet another record high on Tuesday, taking the spot contract to just a hair’s breadth away from the NZ$50 level that would release volume from the cost containment reserve at auction.

