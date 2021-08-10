NZ Market: NZUs rise to within touching distance of CCR trigger level
Published 10:49 on August 10, 2021 / Last updated at 10:49 on August 10, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances rose to yet another record high on Tuesday, taking the spot contract to just a hair’s breadth away from the NZ$50 level that would release volume from the cost containment reserve at auction.
