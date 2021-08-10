Beijing issues tenders for building national offset trading system
Published 10:13 on August 10, 2021 / Last updated at 11:25 on August 10, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
The Beijing environment exchange has launched tenders for the construction of a registry and trading system for the national offset market, bringing the restart of the Chinese Certified Emissions Reduction (CCER) programme a step closer, though the exact launch date remains unclear.
