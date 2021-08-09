Australia Market Roundup: ACCU price remains strong as ERF hits 70-mln milestone

Published 12:49 on August 9, 2021 / Last updated at 12:49 on August 9, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The secondary market spot price for Australian carbon credits is holding at record levels above A$22 ($16.16) amid persistent, yet modest demand, while more than 70 million units have now been delivered to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund.