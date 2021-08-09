Job Postings > Climate Finance Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative – London/Washington/San Francisco

Climate Finance Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative – London/Washington/San Francisco

Published 02:14 on August 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:09 on August 9, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative Position: Climate Finance Analyst Duty Station: London, Washington, or San Francisco Deadline for Application: 20 August 2021

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative
Position: Climate Finance Analyst
Duty Station: London, Washington, or San Francisco
Deadline for Application: 20 August 2021

Experience Requirements:

  • Qualifications & Experience – BA or BS degree with coursework in finance, economics, and policy.
  • Master’s degree in Economics, Finance, Public Policy, or a related, quantitatively rigorous field strongly preferred
  • Experience analyzing climate finance, economics of policy choices, and/or energy and climate markets, cities/urban climate finance, land use finance and/or tracking climate finance.
  • Private sector and/or government or multi-lateral experience
  • Understanding of current climate and energy policies under discussion in relevant countries, with a specific focus on the interaction with finance
  • Experience in financial modeling and/or macroeconomic modeling of energy and climate markets
  • Competencies & Personal Attributes Proficient user of MS Office suite, in particular Excel.
  • Knowledge of database management systems such as SQL, R, Python highly desirable.
  • Independent, analytical mind with a track record of applying sound financial, political and strategic judgment to complex issues
  • Flexibility, professionalism, enthusiasm for working as part of a team, and an ability to interact with a diverse array of people
  • Strong attention to detail, organization, time management, and prioritization skills, and an ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Superior English written and verbal communications skills

Contact Email: hr@cpiglobal.org

Job Announcement: https://climatepolicy.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=154

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software