EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs touch new 5-week high as energy erases early losses

Euro Markets: EUAs touch new 5-week high as energy erases early losses

Published 18:45 on August 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:56 on August 9, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs posted a new five-week high on Monday, erasing early losses in line with a recovering energy complex as Russian state producer Gazprom slowly resumed flows from a gas facility damaged by a fire last week.

EUAs posted a new five-week high on Monday, erasing early losses in line with a recovering energy complex as Russian state producer Gazprom slowly resumed flows from a gas facility damaged by a fire last week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software