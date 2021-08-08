Job Postings > Program Assistant, Climate Policy Initiative – Washington DC/San Francisco

Program Assistant, Climate Policy Initiative – Washington DC/San Francisco

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative
Position: Program Assistant, The Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance
Duty Station: Washington, D.C. or San Francisco, US
Deadline for Application: 20 August 2021

Experience Requirements:

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

  • BA or BS degree in International Development/Affairs, Public Policy, Economics, Communications or demonstrable equivalent experience
  • Past experience (including internships) with multi-stakeholder partnerships desirable
  • Knowledge and experience of Microsoft Office Suite. Experience with MS Teams, WordPress, and/or Airtable is desirable.
  • Written and spoken fluency in English is required.
  • Working knowledge of a second language is an advantage, particularly Portuguese.
  • Familiarity and demonstrated interest (including through coursework) in the areas of climate finance, international climate policy, and/or sustainable development is desirable

COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • You have excellent oral and written communication skills
  • You are a stickler for detail and have strong organizational skills
  • You are capable of juggling multiple tasks and priorities at the same time and adhering to set deadlines
  • You are self-motivated and dependable with a passion for learning
  • You can keep calm under pressure and perform all tasks with absolute professionalism
  • Your values are aligned with CPI’s – you want to be part of a positive change in the world

Contact Email: hr@cpiglobal.org

Job Announcement: https://climatepolicy.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=155

