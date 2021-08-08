Program Assistant, Climate Policy Initiative – Washington DC/San Francisco

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative
Position: Program Assistant, The Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance
Duty Station: Washington, D.C. or San Francisco, US
Deadline for Application: 20 August 2021
Experience Requirements:
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- BA or BS degree in International Development/Affairs, Public Policy, Economics, Communications or demonstrable equivalent experience
- Past experience (including internships) with multi-stakeholder partnerships desirable
- Knowledge and experience of Microsoft Office Suite. Experience with MS Teams, WordPress, and/or Airtable is desirable.
- Written and spoken fluency in English is required.
- Working knowledge of a second language is an advantage, particularly Portuguese.
- Familiarity and demonstrated interest (including through coursework) in the areas of climate finance, international climate policy, and/or sustainable development is desirable
COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- You have excellent oral and written communication skills
- You are a stickler for detail and have strong organizational skills
- You are capable of juggling multiple tasks and priorities at the same time and adhering to set deadlines
- You are self-motivated and dependable with a passion for learning
- You can keep calm under pressure and perform all tasks with absolute professionalism
- Your values are aligned with CPI’s – you want to be part of a positive change in the world
Contact Email: hr@cpiglobal.org
Job Announcement: https://climatepolicy.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=155