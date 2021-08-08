Program Officer, Sustainable Development, Verra – Flexible

Job Title: Program Officer, Sustainable Development

Location: Flexible (Working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term remote work arrangements possible

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Director, Sustainable Development Programs and Markets

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is looking for a Program Officer to help manage Verra’s sustainable development programs including the Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) and the Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards.

A day with Verra’s Program Team might include:

Participating in meetings with the Program Team and other relevant members of the organization to determine solutions to unique issues that arise for users of the SD VISta, CCB, and VCS Programs (e.g., providing guidance for a water and sanitation project facing challenges developing a causal chain).

Supporting users of the Verra programs (i.e., project developers, auditors, and other market participants) by clarifying program rules and procedures, and suggesting solutions to resolve challenges faced.

Conducting quality reviews of submitted project documentation and new methodologies, and undertaking other research assignments.

Contributing to the evolution of Verra programs (e.g., helping to develop updates to existing rules and procedures) so they continue to be relevant and drive significant social and environmental impact.

Collaborating with other Verra teams (i.e., Innovation; REDD+; Communications) to advance our organizational mission.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading:

Providing technical guidance and support to users of Verra’s programs, with a focus on our established sustainable development certification programs (SD VISta and CCB). Such users include project and program developers, methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, and other stakeholders.

Supporting the development of Verra’s sustainable development programs by gathering and synthesizing input from key stakeholders, via participation in relevant working groups and conferences, and researching emerging markets and policies.

Drafting revisions to Verra program rules and procedures to help maintain the robustness, workability, and impact of those programs.

Playing a key role in ensuring the quality of projects requesting registration with Verra programs, including reviewing project documentation, visiting projects, and liaising and collaborating closely with project stakeholders.

The review of sustainable development impacts accounting and assessment methodologies being developed under Verra programs.

You bring with you:

At least 1-2 years of relevant professional or internship experience, preferably working for a standards organization, NGO, government, project developer, and/or validation and verification body.

A relevant university degree.

Understanding of sustainable development and/or environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies, Sustainable Development Goals, supply-chain sustainability initiatives, and/or climate/development finance, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of these arenas.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong project management and organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with the ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by:

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing social and environmental issues of our day.

Gaining exposure to challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under the Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if:

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your peers and manager.

You build an appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of the

Verra programs and are able to effectively ensure the quality of activities certified under the Verra programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team:

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies Verra’s values, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $52,253 – $58,071, depending on experience. We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply: Click Here