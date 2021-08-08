Carbon Market Coordinator, Plan Vivo Foundation – Netherlands/Scandinavia/Germany

Organization: Plan Vivo Foundation

Position: Carbon Market Coordinator

Duty Station: Netherlands, Scandinavia or Germany

Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found

Term: Permanent

Experience Requirements: Mid-level

The Plan Vivo Foundation (PVF) is seeking an articulate, astute and highly motivated individual with a genuine passion to work in the climate/international development/conservation space. This role will be Carbon Market Coordinator, offered on the basis of a full-time role (part-time also considered) with 3 months’ probation. The role will be based in one of our key target markets – Netherlands, Scandinavia or Germany. The main focus of role will be to coordinate a range of market-related activities by acting as a point of contact for all Plan Vivo ‘reseller’/buyer/market and registry enquiries.

Contact: Keith Bohannon Email: info@planvivofoundation.org

Job Announcement: https://www.planvivo.org/carbon-market-coordinator-closing-date-30th-july