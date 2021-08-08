Climate & Trade Campaign Officer, CAN Europe – Europe

Organization: CAN Europe
Position: Climate & Trade Campaign Officer
Duty Station: Europe
Deadline for Application: 10 August 2021
Experience Requirements:
- Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.
- Outstanding networking skills, ideally in an NGO environment.
- Relevant experience in campaigning and strategy development.
- High level of motivation and the ability to independently execute project work while meeting deadlines.
- Excellent interpersonal and team-working skills.
Desirable skills and experiences:
- We don’t require you to know the ins and outs of trade and investment agreements but knowledge in this policy area is of course a plus.
- Additional European languages are considered an asset.
- Experience in web communication, for instance using WordPress.
- Familiarity with EU institutions, particularly the functioning of the European Parliament and the Council.
Contact Details: Cornelia Maarfiled cornelia@caneurope.org
Job Announcement: http://www.caneurope.org/about-us/work-with-us