Climate & Trade Campaign Officer, CAN Europe – Europe

Organization: CAN Europe Position: Climate & Trade Campaign Officer Duty Station: Europe Deadline for Application: 10 August 2021

Experience Requirements:

  • Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.
  • Outstanding networking skills, ideally in an NGO environment.
  • Relevant experience in campaigning and strategy development.
  • High level of motivation and the ability to independently execute project work while meeting deadlines.
  • Excellent interpersonal and team-working skills.

Desirable skills and experiences:

  • We don’t require you to know the ins and outs of trade and investment agreements but knowledge in this policy area is of course a plus.
  • Additional European languages are considered an asset.
  • Experience in web communication, for instance using WordPress.
  • Familiarity with EU institutions, particularly the functioning of the European Parliament and the Council.

Contact Details: Cornelia Maarfiled cornelia@caneurope.org

Job Announcement: http://www.caneurope.org/about-us/work-with-us

