Associate, Oil and Gas, European Climate Foundation – Tokyo

Organization: European Climate Foundation
Position: Associate, Oil and Gas
Duty Station: Tokyo, Japan
Deadline for Application: 12 August 2021
Experience Requirements:
- A genuine interest in the mission and values of the ECF
- A passion to create change 3+ years of proven experience in either journalistic, communications or campaigning
- Outstanding English language skills; knowledge of Japanese is desirable
- Proven skills to produce engaging and impactful written materials A sound understanding of the energy industry and finance, and an interest in climate issues
- A quick and curious learner who asks critical questions
- A strategic thinker with proven ability to develop and implement robust communications plans
- Excellent networking and interpersonal skills
- Existing relationships with key energy, finance, or climate correspondents highly desirable (alternatively the proven ability to develop these swiftly)
- Good knowledge of the political landscape in East Asia and/or South East Asia, related markets, as well as good knowledge of the oil and gas sector
- An independent self-starter able to work on their own and as part of a remote team
- The disposition to work generously with colleagues in a high-trust global community of peers
- The versatile and adaptable skills necessary to flourish in a fast-paced and wide-ranging work environment and work across phone/video conferencing, time zones, Slack, email, Trello, etc.
- A commitment to an inclusive and empowering approach to facing climate change
Email: natalie.lloyd@europeanclimate.org
Job Announcement: Click Here