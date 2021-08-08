Associate, Oil and Gas, European Climate Foundation – Tokyo

Organization: European Climate Foundation

Position: Associate, Oil and Gas

Duty Station: Tokyo, Japan



Experience Requirements:



A genuine interest in the mission and values of the ECF

A passion to create change 3+ years of proven experience in either journalistic, communications or campaigning

Outstanding English language skills; knowledge of Japanese is desirable

Proven skills to produce engaging and impactful written materials A sound understanding of the energy industry and finance, and an interest in climate issues

A quick and curious learner who asks critical questions

A strategic thinker with proven ability to develop and implement robust communications plans

Excellent networking and interpersonal skills

Existing relationships with key energy, finance, or climate correspondents highly desirable (alternatively the proven ability to develop these swiftly)

Good knowledge of the political landscape in East Asia and/or South East Asia, related markets, as well as good knowledge of the oil and gas sector

An independent self-starter able to work on their own and as part of a remote team

The disposition to work generously with colleagues in a high-trust global community of peers

The versatile and adaptable skills necessary to flourish in a fast-paced and wide-ranging work environment and work across phone/video conferencing, time zones, Slack, email, Trello, etc.