Job Postings > Associate, Oil and Gas, European Climate Foundation – Tokyo

Published 09:07 on August 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:04 on August 8, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: European Climate Foundation Position: Associate, Oil and Gas Duty Station: Tokyo, Japan Deadline for Application: 12 August 2021

Experience Requirements:

  • A genuine interest in the mission and values of the ECF
  • A passion to create change 3+ years of proven experience in either journalistic, communications or campaigning
  • Outstanding English language skills; knowledge of Japanese is desirable
  • Proven skills to produce engaging and impactful written materials A sound understanding of the energy industry and finance, and an interest in climate issues
  • A quick and curious learner who asks critical questions
  • A strategic thinker with proven ability to develop and implement robust communications plans
  • Excellent networking and interpersonal skills
  • Existing relationships with key energy, finance, or climate correspondents highly desirable (alternatively the proven ability to develop these swiftly)
  • Good knowledge of the political landscape in East Asia and/or South East Asia, related markets, as well as good knowledge of the oil and gas sector
  • An independent self-starter able to work on their own and as part of a remote team
  • The disposition to work generously with colleagues in a high-trust global community of peers
  • The versatile and adaptable skills necessary to flourish in a fast-paced and wide-ranging work environment and work across phone/video conferencing, time zones, Slack, email, Trello, etc.
  • A commitment to an inclusive and empowering approach to facing climate change

Email: natalie.lloyd@europeanclimate.org

Job Announcement: Click Here

 

