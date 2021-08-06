Emitters bolster CCA holdings as July contract expires, financial firms keep positions steady

Published 21:42 on August 6, 2021 / Last updated at 21:51 on August 6, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI regulated entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) cumulative position this week as the July contract expired, while speculators maintained holdings amid rising prices on the secondary market.