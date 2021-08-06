Tech sector seen paying above $100/t for offsets to help scale removals

Published 19:47 on August 6, 2021 / Last updated at 19:48 on August 6, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The tech sector favours expensive carbon removals as part of its voluntary climate action to help drive essential technologies to scale, according to a new intermediary focused exclusively on sourcing those types of carbon credits.