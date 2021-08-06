Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released a draft cap-and-reduce programme rulemaking on Thursday that sets allowance allocation levels for natural gas suppliers, along with methodologies for other regulated parties under the market-based scheme.
Oregon sets allocation levels for three largest natural gas suppliers in draft cap-and-reduce rule
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released a draft cap-and-reduce programme rulemaking on Thursday that sets allowance allocation levels for natural gas suppliers, along with methodologies for other regulated parties under the market-based scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.