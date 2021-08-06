Oregon sets allocation levels for three largest natural gas suppliers in draft cap-and-reduce rule

Published 17:54 on August 6, 2021 / Last updated at 17:54 on August 6, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released a draft cap-and-reduce programme rulemaking on Thursday that sets allowance allocation levels for natural gas suppliers, along with methodologies for other regulated parties under the market-based scheme.