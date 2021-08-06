China > CN Markets: CEA liquidity dries up, as speculators lend support to offset prices

Published 08:56 on August 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:28 on August 6, 2021

The Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowance (CEA) price rebounded from a week earlier while trading activities continued to shrink, a sign that market observers said shouldn’t be read into too much because of limited participants on the market.

Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowance (CEA) units closed a notch higher on Thursday compared to a week earlier although trading volumes fell by more than 80% over the week as access to the registry remains open to only a dozen or so entities.

