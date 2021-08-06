CN Markets: CEA liquidity dries up, as speculators lend support to offset prices
Published 08:56 on August 6, 2021 / Last updated at 09:28 on August 6, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
The Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowance (CEA) price rebounded from a week earlier while trading activities continued to shrink, a sign that market observers said shouldn’t be read into too much because of limited participants on the market.
Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowance (CEA) units closed a notch higher on Thursday compared to a week earlier although trading volumes fell by more than 80% over the week as access to the registry remains open to only a dozen or so entities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.