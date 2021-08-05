Large GWSA emitter pushes for cap-and-trade revisions, as others flag concerns about Massachusetts clean energy programmes

Published 22:59 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 23:11 on August 5, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

A large utility regulated under the Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) carbon market has advocated for revisions to the programme's auction limits and banking provisions, while the bulk of public commenters in a consultation process supported the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) proposal to maintain the in-state power sector scheme.