A large utility regulated under the Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) carbon market has advocated for revisions to the programme’s auction limits and banking provisions, while the bulk of public commenters in a consultation process supported the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) proposal to maintain the in-state power sector scheme.
Large GWSA emitter pushes for cap-and-trade revisions, as others flag concerns about Massachusetts clean energy programmes
A large utility regulated under the Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) carbon market has advocated for revisions to the programme's auction limits and banking provisions, while the bulk of public commenters in a consultation process supported the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) proposal to maintain the in-state power sector scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.