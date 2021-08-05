NA Markets: CCAs recover losses as financial firms return, RGGI rises to new all-time high

Published 22:58 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:58 on August 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rebounded this week from recent lows on additional demand from financial firms, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) climbed to a new all-time high as year-to-date emissions crept up to the 50-million short ton level.