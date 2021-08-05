UPDATE – US targets 50% ZEV sales by 2030, borrows California-brokered clean car standards
Published 17:43 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 20:26 on August 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US President Joe Biden (D) will sign an executive order on Thursday that aims for half of all new vehicle sales to be zero emissions by 2030, as two federal agencies will propose to partially overturn the Trump administration's clean car rollbacks by adapting vehicle GHG standards negotiated by California and several automakers.
*Updates with further RIN price movements on Thursday afternoon*
