South Korea struggling with domestic pathway to net zero, options show
Published 11:37 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 11:37 on August 5, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea on Thursday released three options for a 2050 net zero strategy, all relying heavily on cutting emissions from coal and LNG, but just one that would achieve net zero through domestic efforts.
