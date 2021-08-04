Senior Associate, Clean Energy, European Climate Foundation – Flexible

Organization: European Climate Foundation
Position: Senior Associate, Clean Energy
Duty Station: Flexible
Deadline for Application: 16 August 2021
Experience Requirements:
Essential:
- Proven experience in communications or campaigns work, including involvement partnership management
- Fluent in written and spoken English and fluency in Mandarin or Arabic
- Strong diplomatic skills and interpersonal relations, ability to quickly build trust with partners and colleagues
- Gravitas sufficient to work directly with high profile individuals and partners from diverse backgrounds at all levels
- Proven ability at being an independent, motivated and pro-active self-starter
- Detailed understanding of the media landscape and values, and experience with strategic story placement, messaging, etc.
- Strong experience of development and deployment of major communications initiatives Far-reaching and active networks (global and media in relevant markets; climate/energy community globally)
- Management experience across diverse teams and time-zones
- The disposition to work generously with colleagues in a high-trust global community of peers. The versatile and adaptable skills necessary to flourish in a fast-paced and wide-ranging work environment and work across phone/video conferencing, time zones, slack, email, Trello, etc.
- A commitment to an inclusive and empowering approach to facing climate change.
Desirable:
- Strong time and priority management, high level of independence and can-do mentality, good team-player with a passion for excellence
- High levels of self-motivation, used to working at a high pace in remote settings, as part of international teams and across time-zones
- Project management experience highly desirable
How to Apply: Click Here