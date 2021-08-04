Higher Executive Officer, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy – London

Summary

This is an exciting opportunity to play a meaningful role in the development, establishment and implementation of the new UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS), a flagship programme supporting Net Zero – at a key moment as the UK hosts COP26.

We are looking for enthusiastic, hardworking and skilled individuals to drive forward a number of priority areas of policy and implementation including: ensuring the multi-billion pound UK ETS carbon market is robust and functioning well; developing the future scheme; exploring ambitious options to expand the UK ETS to key new sectors of the economy; supporting international engagement on carbon pricing and emissions trading.

There are several roles which will suit candidates comfortable working at pace on priority issues, and managing their workload under pressure, and will be good stretch roles for those looking to develop their careers.

Job description

The Policy / Policy Implementation roles will have the following broad areas of responsibility:

Successful ongoing implementation &/or development of the UK ETS. This includes project management, internal and external engagement, and working closely with other ETS colleagues.

Supporting or leading on specific area(s) of policy implementation or development. This will involve engagement with other policy, strategy, delivery, legal and analytical teams and colleagues in the devolved administrations that help develop and implement policy in the UK ETS.

The Policy / Strategy roles will have the following broad areas of responsibility:

Supporting or leading BEIS work on exploring expansion of UK ETS. This will involve working across BEIS, HM Treasury, CO, OGDs and DAs to identify options, mechanisms, timing and phasing for possible future ETS introduction to new sectors of the economy. This will entail breaking new policy ground in areas of significant political and stakeholder sensitivity, and will require strong strategic, relationship negotiation skills.

Development of coherent proposals; working with analysis to develop understanding of relevant impacts and gathering of robust evidence; for pre-COP consultation package and Net Zero Strategy.

The Policy / Engagement roles will have the following broad areas of responsibility:

Supporting or leading BEIS work building relationships with other emissions trading systems and identifying and delivering on practical opportunities for collaboration. This will involve working closely with other teams across Whitehall, including HMT, CO, FCDO and DIT, as well as other national and regional governments, and will require strong communication and relationship building skills.

All roles will involve:

Promoting diversity and inclusion within the team, BEIS and across Government. This includes a role in ensuring the wider emissions trading policy team is a fun, fulfilling and inclusive team where diversity is celebrated, and professional development is championed.

Responsibilities

Essential:

Have a passion for action on climate change and a keen interest to work in a detailed area of climate policy.

Have experience of finding solutions to complex problems whilst maintaining the capacity to think and act creatively.

Have the ability to quickly build and use effective working relationships with a range of colleagues and partners.

Have excellent oral and written communication skills.

Be comfortable and able to work successfully in an uncertain and changing environment.

Have the ability to organise your time efficiently and ensure a supportive and collaborative working relationship across a team.

Desirable:

Experience of policy development, implementation / delivery, would be an advantage for some roles, but lack of these should not deter strong candidates from applying.

Behaviours

We’ll assess you against these behaviours during the selection process:

Communicating and Influencing

Delivering at Pace

Making Effective Decisions

Seeing the Big Picture

Benefits

BEIS offers a competitive mix of benefits including:

A culture of flexible working, such as job sharing, homeworking and compressed hours.

Automatic enrolment into the Civil Service Pension Scheme.

A minimum of 25 days of paid annual leave, increasing by 1 day per year up to a maximum of 30.

An extensive range of learning & professional development opportunities, which all staff are actively encouraged to pursue.

