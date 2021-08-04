Australia cancels ERF contract for 2.4 mln offsets
Published 14:36 on August 4, 2021 / Last updated at 14:36 on August 4, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has terminated a contract with a project meant to deliver 2.4 MtCO2e worth of carbon cuts to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund, pushing the delivery failure of the fund back up towards 10%.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has terminated a contract with a project meant to deliver 2.4 MtCO2e worth of carbon cuts to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund, pushing the delivery failure of the fund back up towards 10%.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.