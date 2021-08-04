Asia Pacific > Australia cancels ERF contract for 2.4 mln offsets

Australia cancels ERF contract for 2.4 mln offsets

Published 14:36 on August 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:36 on August 4, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has terminated a contract with a project meant to deliver 2.4 MtCO2e worth of carbon cuts to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund, pushing the delivery failure of the fund back up towards 10%.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has terminated a contract with a project meant to deliver 2.4 MtCO2e worth of carbon cuts to the government’s Emissions Reduction Fund, pushing the delivery failure of the fund back up towards 10%.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software