NZ farmers call for limits on forestry NZUs in ETS in bid to halt farm sales

Published 10:33 on August 4, 2021

New Zealand’s beef and lamb lobby on Wednesday called on the government to place a limit on the amount of carbon allowances from forestry can be used in the emissions trading scheme, as a report showed almost 100,000 hectares of farm land had been converted to forests since 2017.