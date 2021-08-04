Asia Pacific > NZ farmers call for limits on forestry NZUs in ETS in bid to halt farm sales

NZ farmers call for limits on forestry NZUs in ETS in bid to halt farm sales

Published 10:33 on August 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:33 on August 4, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand’s beef and lamb lobby on Wednesday called on the government to place a limit on the amount of carbon allowances from forestry can be used in the emissions trading scheme, as a report showed almost 100,000 hectares of farm land had been converted to forests since 2017.

