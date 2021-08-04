NZ farmers call for limits on forestry NZUs in ETS in bid to halt farm sales
Published 10:33 on August 4, 2021 / Last updated at 10:33 on August 4, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand’s beef and lamb lobby on Wednesday called on the government to place a limit on the amount of carbon allowances from forestry can be used in the emissions trading scheme, as a report showed almost 100,000 hectares of farm land had been converted to forests since 2017.
