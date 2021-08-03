NZ Market: NZUs climb to new record high as available supply remain strained

Published 11:12 on August 3, 2021 / Last updated at 11:12 on August 3, 2021

New Zealand carbon allowances carved out a new record high in Tuesday trade, as limited available supply and healthy demand look set to fuel a new push towards the NZ$50 cost containment reserve trigger.