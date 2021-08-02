Regional Operations Manager, AgriGrove Pty Ltd – Rockhampton & Capricorn Coast, Australia

About Us

AgriProve is in the business of creating solutions to implement soil carbon sequestration projects at scale. We work with clients, partners and investors to deliver value from managing soil to improve productivity and deliver carbon sequestration.

About the Role

Reporting to the National Operations Manager, this is a key role within the organisation which is responsible for the management of AgriProve’s portfolio of soil carbon projects under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) in the region.

Key responsibilities

Recruitment of farmers to register soil carbon projects within the region.

Registration of new soil carbon projects under the Emissions Reduction Fund.

Management of all AgriProve’s operations within the region, including the implementation of the Soil Carbon Methodology to meet both regulatory standards and AgriProve’s policies and procedures.

Management of the Regional Operations team to ensure the team is meeting individual and team KPI’s.

Represent and promote AgriProve within the region, including building relationships with local government, agriculture and environmental groups and working with the Marketing and Promotions Manager to build the brand via local media and events.

Facilitate and manage existing corporate partnerships and joint ventures in the region which promote or support AgriProve’s operations while also identifying new partnership opportunities which would help deliver the soil carbon method.

Working with the Special Projects team, implement new activities to build soil carbon, working through AgriProve related contractors.

Implementing systems and process improvements, and assisting with reports and audits for Australian Carbon Credit Units.

Add value throughout the project cycle, for example, arranging carbon neutral certification, identifying farmer needs and feeding those back to the Special Projects team.

Desired Skills & Qualifications

Tertiary qualifications in agriculture, science or management.

Agricultural experience is desirable, especially in soil management.

Previous sales experience with demonstrated results.

Drivers License, heavy vehicle licence is ideal but not essential.

To apply, please click “Apply for this job” above.