Carbon Credits Trader, Targray – Houston

Company Overview

Targray is a diversified multinational commodity and specialty materials company that markets a broad range of products and solutions for high-growth energy sectors. Established in 1987 in Montreal, Canada, our organization is a leading international provider of materials for solar and energy storage companies, and one of the largest physical traders and distributors of Biodiesel fuel in North America.

Targray has operations in 9 countries and over $500M USD in annual sales. In 2019, the company made its debut appearance on the FP500, Financial Post’s ranking of the top 500 corporations in Canada by revenue.

Great Place to Work Quebec® Certified (2021)

Great Place to Work® Certified (2020)

Deloitte | Best Managed Companies (2019)

EY Canada | Quebec Entrepreneur of the Year (2016)

HSBC | International Business Award (2012)

Profit 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in Canada (2006, 2009)

Job Summary

Targray is building a new Carbon Credits Trading desk, and is looking for Carbon Credits Traders: A head trader, and individual or teams of traders, including sales traders. The products traded would be International Carbon Offsets, REC’s, CER’s, GoO’s, Biogas Certificates, Local Green Certificates, all products in the Environmental Credits market. We are looking for candidates with experience in this field, working in Environmental markets worldwide. Option to work from our offices in Montreal, Geneva, Dubai, Gurgaon, or Remote/Home Office.

Requirements

Proof of a successful and profitable track record on a physical trading desk.

Strong knowledge of 1 or more niche commodity markets with a particular focus on physical trading, logistics and arbitrage opportunities.

5+ years’ experience in commodities trading and exposure to the relevant producers and end-users.

Excellent communication skills

Employee Benefits

Highly competitive remuneration

Generous profit-sharing package

Medical and Dental Insurance

Targray offers flexibility in terms of the location of the trading desk.

Targray provides a highly competitive remuneration plan and an excellent working environment in a growing multinational firm focused on creating a more sustainable global economy. For more information about our company, please visit https://www.targray.com/