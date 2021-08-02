Israel to tax carbon from 2023
Published 22:13 on August 2, 2021 / Last updated at 22:13 on August 2, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Israel will from 2023 introduce a carbon tax that the government said will be the “cornerstone” of the country’s new climate action plan.
