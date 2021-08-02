California generation shifts to carbon-emitting sources during heat wave, as Q2 emissions soar

Published 21:24 on August 2, 2021 / Last updated at 22:44 on August 2, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California power consumption climbed throughout July as the Golden State experienced continued hot weather, while grid operator California Independent System Operator (CAISO) reported much higher Q2 emissions this year due to an increase in carbon-emitting sources.