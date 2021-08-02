VCM Report: VER bull run storms ahead, CME logs inaugural trades of nature-based offset futures

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices across multiple product categories in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) extended record highs this week, as CME Group’s nature-based carbon offset futures contract transacted for the first time on Monday.