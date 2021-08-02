Massachusetts GWSA carbon market emissions surge again in Q2, as YTD trend points to surplus draw

Published 16:26 on August 2, 2021 / Last updated at 16:53 on August 2, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Emissions regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme soared for the second consecutive quarter as the removal of coronavirus restrictions led to an uptick in power demand, according to data.