Emissions regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme soared for the second consecutive quarter as the removal of coronavirus restrictions led to an uptick in power demand, according to data.
Massachusetts GWSA carbon market emissions surge again in Q2, as YTD trend points to surplus draw
Emissions regulated under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme soared for the second consecutive quarter as the removal of coronavirus restrictions led to an uptick in power demand, according to data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.