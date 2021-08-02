Power company to set up voluntary carbon platform for China’s Northeast
Published 08:27 on August 2, 2021 / Last updated at 08:36 on August 2, 2021 / China, China's Offset Market, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Jilin Electric Power said Sunday night that it will build a provincial voluntary carbon reduction market, with the help of the Shanghai environment exchange, the latest local effort to participate in the country’s emerging but still unclear voluntary market.
A power company in China’s northeastern Jilin province has teamed up with the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange to build a regional carbon trading platform for voluntary offsets, potentially including locally generated Gold Standard and VCS units.
