Power company to set up voluntary carbon platform for China’s Northeast

Published 08:27 on August 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:36 on August 2, 2021  /  China, China's Offset Market, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Jilin Electric Power said Sunday night that it will build a provincial voluntary carbon reduction market, with the help of the Shanghai environment exchange, the latest local effort to participate in the country’s emerging but still unclear voluntary market.

A power company in China’s northeastern Jilin province has teamed up with the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange to build a regional carbon trading platform for voluntary offsets, potentially including locally generated Gold Standard and VCS units.

