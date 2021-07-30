Americas > RGGI Q2 emissions surge as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

RGGI Q2 emissions surge as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Published 18:02 on July 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:15 on July 30, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

CO2 emissions rose significantly over the second quarter for emitters regulated in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme as COVID-19 precautions were eased, with the cumulative six-month figure running close to estimated compliance holdings after the June auction.

