RGGI Q2 emissions surge as COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Published 18:02 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 18:15 on July 30, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
CO2 emissions rose significantly over the second quarter for emitters regulated in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme as COVID-19 precautions were eased, with the cumulative six-month figure running close to estimated compliance holdings after the June auction.
CO2 emissions rose significantly over the second quarter for emitters regulated in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme as COVID-19 precautions were eased, with the cumulative six-month figure running close to estimated compliance holdings after the June auction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.