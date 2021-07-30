US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending July 30, 2021

Published 15:32 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 15:32 on July 30, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including developments in Pennsylvania and Illinois.