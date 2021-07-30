A multi-trillion dollar investment firm opened a fund on Thursday that appeared to focus on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), according to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data.
Major California-based financial firm opens new carbon fund
A multi-trillion dollar investment firm opened a fund on Thursday that appeared to focus on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), according to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.