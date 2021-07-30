Private equity firm Bridgepoint acquires stake in carbon traders ACT
Published 13:51 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 13:51 on July 30, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, RINs & LCFS, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Private equity investor Bridgepoint has bought a minority stake in Amsterdam-based environmental and energy commodities trading company ACT, which said the move will help expansion plans including more than doubling its headcount within five years.
Private equity investor Bridgepoint has bought a minority stake in Amsterdam-based environmental and energy commodities trading company ACT, which said the move will help expansion plans including more than doubling its headcount within five years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.