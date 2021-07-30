Private equity firm Bridgepoint acquires stake in carbon traders ACT

Private equity investor Bridgepoint has bought a minority stake in Amsterdam-based environmental and energy commodities trading company ACT, which said the move will help expansion plans including more than doubling its headcount within five years.