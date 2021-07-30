Australia Market Roundup: Regulator hands out 430,000 ACCUs, as govt secures path to fund CCS, soil carbon

Published 11:53 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 11:53 on July 30, 2021

The Clean Energy Regulator has issued more than 430,000 new carbon credits this week, while the government on Friday said it has introduced regulations that ensure it can use the renewable energy agency ARENA to fund new technologies, including offset-eligible CCS and soil carbon.