Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:35 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 12:37 on July 30, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs fell back amid a widespread sell-off in energy markets on Friday morning, after Thursday's sharp rally led by natural gas gave way to profit-taking as the month drew to a close.
EUAs fell back amid a widespread sell-off in energy markets on Friday morning, after Thursday’s sharp rally led by natural gas gave way to profit-taking as the month drew to a close.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.