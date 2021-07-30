EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:35 on July 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:37 on July 30, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs fell back amid a widespread sell-off in energy markets on Friday morning, after Thursday's sharp rally led by natural gas gave way to profit-taking as the month drew to a close.

