CN Markets: Price, volume slip as China’s carbon market stifled by access restrictions
Published 09:44 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 10:27 on July 30, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
The Chinese Carbon Emissions Allowance (CEA) price edged down this week as liquidity thinned further, a trend market participants said may continue until more companies are given market access.
