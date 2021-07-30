Officer, Land Use and Forests, Standards Development, Gold Standard – Remote (India/Switzerland/UK)

This full-time position will be responsible for working on regular standard updates to align with Gold Standard’s strategy and new market developments. The role also includes the review of new carbon accounting methodologies and managing the auditor approval process for Afforestation/Reforestation (A/R) and Agriculture (AGR) projects.
- Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
- Organization’s Website: www.goldstandard.org
- Post Title/Position: Officer – Land Use and Forests, Standards Development
- Duty Station: Remote working – India, Switzerland or UK
- Deadline for Applications: 26 August 2021
- Link to Apply>>