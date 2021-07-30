Originator, CO2 Trading, Shell – Shanghai

Location: Shanghai, China

Position: Originator – CO2 Trading

Shell’s story in China dates back more than 100 years. At Shell China we will make sure that your ideas will travel. All of Shell’s core businesses are now represented in China. We need world-class candidates to continue our drive to innovate and answer the world’s energy needs in socially and environmentally responsible ways.

What’s the role?

The Originator will work within the Environmental Products Trading team. This role is expected to identify, develop and deliver deals that enrich the funnel of opportunities in Environmental markets and generate material and sustainable contributions to the global trade book. This role will be working in a rapidly evolving business area, often in challenging regulatory and legal environments, requiring you to be innovative and capable of building deep commercial relationships with customers and counterparties. Also, the role calls for a self-motivated, entrepreneurial and responsible individual with the ability to perform well under pressure. You will be a part of a global team of capable and motivated individuals and as such, will benefit from the ability to work and form relationships with a diverse set of individuals.

Some of the key accountabilities and responsibilities of this role are:

Be responsible for helping grow and develop new business in Environmental Product markets in North/South Asia working alongside traders and originators to build broad base of short, medium and long-term opportunities that generate P&L for the team

Build strong relationships with counterparts and customers in North/South Asia. These might include environmental funds, project developers or forestry companies and entities from the aviation, commercial and industrial sectors. Maintaining an outward focus and ongoing commitment to growing your contacts is key

Build a deep working knowledge of traded carbon markets, quickly developing a mastery of the many and multiple voluntary standards or compliance instruments that can be employed to achieve climate goals and sustainable development

Demonstrate mastery with risk identification and management: for each new deal, promptly understanding all risks involved and being able to describe and discuss them with traders and deal structurers

Originate deals in response to changing market conditions, coordinating effectively with internal stakeholders such as deal structuring, finance, contracts and local sales offices

Work closely with internal stakeholders (NBS, Aviation, Retail, Lubricants; amongst others) and support the development of the NBS based Carbon Neutral/offsetting business

Work with colleagues in the East to pull together and maintain a funnel of opportunities in the Demand/Voluntary and CORSIA (upcoming Carbon Offsetting Scheme for Aviation) segments across key markets. Ensure the team’s activity in these areas are well coordinated with those of other internal stakeholders (e.g. Aviation, Commercial Fuels, Lubricants) and that a consistent message is presented to the market

Originate deals in the regulated markets in which we always act in a compliant matter

Provide input and insights into the regulations, polices and fundamentals of the mature and emergent ETS’s, maintaining a strong strategic and profit minded focus whilst remaining alert to new environmental products and how these might lead to future commercial value

Help to maximise the gross margin of the Global Environmental Products team, being prepared to share time and resource across deals that are often global in reach

Follow best practice in the engagement and interaction with counterparties, ensuring all desk activities comply with financial and market regulations as well as Shell’s compliance manual

What we need from you

We require a creative, profit focused individual with excellent analytical skills and capable of contributing to the team ethos. Working under tight deadlines and conflicting pressures, the candidate will prove able to continue delivering to an excellent standard, with clear focus on the bottom line and priorities in hand.

To be considered for the role, you will have:

Prior commercial experience in an origination or business development, with a proven ability to influence stakeholders, progress complex negotiations and close opportunities

A self-starter mentality, with strong analytical skills and understanding of the value of optionality at a fundamental level

Excellent communication, relationship building and presentation skills

Proven track record in developing innovative deals and

Knowledge of the Carbon market, having relationships with emitters, exchanges, brokers in China is desirable.

Adherence to HSSE and Life Saving rules

Familiarity with the customer on-boarding process and negotiation of trading master agreements

Fluency in English and Mandarin essential. Fluency in another language, is desirable

This role is a challenging position with excellent development opportunities across T&S and the wider Shell group. Shell supplies around 3% of the energy the world uses and expects to play its part in contributing to the global effort to tackle climate change. This role is at the sharp edge of that challenge, requiring a confident and self-motivated individual with a strong passion for pursuing Shell’s Net Carbon Footprint ambition. We are interested in attracting people to our business who share our core working values of honesty, integrity and have respect for others. We also want those who can build on our business vision, are prepared to accept accountability and can achieve great results through teamwork.

How To Apply: Click here