NA Markets: CCAs decline further on pre-auction trading, RGGI rises closer to $9

Published 22:49 on July 29, 2021 / Last updated at 22:49 on July 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dropped further this week as traders began to turn their attention to next month’s quarterly WCI sale, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values climbed closer to the $9 level on heightened speculative interest.