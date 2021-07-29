Asia Pacific > Renewable Energy Hub launches carbon, clean energy trading platform

Published 21:00 on July 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:34 on July 29, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Japan, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Melbourne-based Renewable Energy Hub is launching a new OTC-based trading platform for carbon and clean energy products, it announced Friday, offering a range of compliance and voluntary instruments primarily targeting the Asia-Pacific region.

