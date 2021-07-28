Brussels publishes 5-year national EUA allocation tables after months of delay

Published 20:38 on July 28, 2021

The EU on Wednesday released its national allocation tables determining free carbon allowance allocations for 2021-25 after several months of delays, revealing quotas of permits to be given to emitters in most of the countries participating in the EU ETS.