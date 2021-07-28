REDD developer Biofilica targets tenfold carbon credit growth following merger

Published 12:48 on July 28, 2021 / Last updated at 13:05 on July 28, 2021

Brazilian offset developer Biofilica announced its acquisition by a multinational environmental management firm on Tuesday, with the purchase aimed at generating 10 times as many voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) compared to current volumes and expanding into more nature-based project types.